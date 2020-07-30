August 6
A Homeschool Used Curriculum Sale will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Keystone Roller Rink. Homeschoolers are invited to buy, sell or trade used curriculum and books.
This is a great opportunity for new or prospective homeschoolers to talk with veterans, ask questions and be encouraged!
Those who wish to sell can arrive after 4 p.m. to set up. You will need to bring a table, or you can set up on the floor. We will be taking donations to cover the cost of renting the rink. To reserve a spot, contact Alexandra Campbell: (570) 423-0662 or Vickie Suarez: (570) 888 6778.
Since the sale will be around dinner time, and book browsing makes many of us hungry, there will be pizza at the event available for purchase. The snack bar will also be open.
Even if you only have a small number of books to sell and don’t need a full “spot”, please bring your items! The more we have to buy, sell, and trade the better! And, if you just want to browse, join the fun.
This event can help our local growing homeschooling community!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.