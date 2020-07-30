August 6

A Homeschool Used Curriculum Sale will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Keystone Roller Rink. Homeschoolers are invited to buy, sell or trade used curriculum and books.

This is a great opportunity for new or prospective homeschoolers to talk with veterans, ask questions and be encouraged!

Those who wish to sell can arrive after 4 p.m. to set up. You will need to bring a table, or you can set up on the floor. We will be taking donations to cover the cost of renting the rink. To reserve a spot, contact Alexandra Campbell: (570) 423-0662 or Vickie Suarez: (570) 888 6778.

Since the sale will be around dinner time, and book browsing makes many of us hungry, there will be pizza at the event available for purchase. The snack bar will also be open.

Even if you only have a small number of books to sell and don’t need a full “spot”, please bring your items! The more we have to buy, sell, and trade the better! And, if you just want to browse, join the fun.

This event can help our local growing homeschooling community!

Load comments