Elissa Marie Stone, of Fort Benning, Ga., celebrates her first birthday on Dec. 10, 2019.

Elissa Marie is the daughter of Heath and Jenny (Crocker) Stone of Sayre, Pa. She was born at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

Maternal grandparents are Robert and Valerie Crocker of Sayre. Paternal grandparents are Fred and Joy Stone of Lucas, Ohio.

Load comments