Rumsey

Born to Jessica Rumsey of Savona, N.Y., a daughter, Evelynn, on Nov. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Frisbie

Born to Tiffany and Tyler Frisbie of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, Lily Ann, on Nov. 29, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Holland/Bacorn

Born to Jamie Holland and Daniel Bacorn of Athens, a daughter, Bailey, on Dec. 2, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments