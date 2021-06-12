Harold and Judy Croft of Waverly, N.Y., will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12, 2021.
Harold L. Croft and Judy K. Mix were married June 12, 1971 at the Brooktondale Federated Church by Pastor Jimmy Miller.
The Crofts have two children, Beverly and Gregory, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
They have resided on Talmadge Hill in Waverly, N.Y., since their marriage.
