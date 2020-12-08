The Rotary Club of Waverly and the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers is pleased to award this year’s William “Bill” Ransom III Community Service Award to Jeff Paul.
Rotary was one of the many organizations that Bill was active in and his Waverly Rotary colleagues honor his commitment to community with an annual award that recognizes similar service while benefiting local non-profits.
Bill was a Valley businessman and extremely active in many different groups in the community. He served on multiple boards and committees and always provided leadership and vision to these groups. He was active in the Sayre Presbyterian Church, Waverly Rotary Club, Tioga State Bank, Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT), Sayre Historical Society, and Guthrie Healthcare System, to name just a few. He was committed to making his community a stronger and better place to live, work, and enjoy life. Bill passed away on July 10, 2014.
The award is given to individuals who share Bill’s vision and commitment, supporting the community through service over 10 years or more, demonstrating the following characteristics:
Providing leadership and vision;
Has been a mentor and role model;
Significant time devoted to improve the community; and
Is proactive and has produced positive change.
Jeff was described by Nancy Brittain as committed to volunteering through a community service organization as a concrete way to improve the quality of life in our communities. Jeff has been a member of Sayre Rotary for 26 years and is currently on The Salvation Army board and assisting with the renovations at its new location. Sayre fall fireworks, Sayre school district musicals, career days and countless hours in the concession stands, as well as the serving as a Boy Scout leader, are just a few of Jeff’s volunteer activities over the years.
Nancy Brittain described Jeff this way, “Whenever I hear the phrase community service, I immediately think of Jeff Paul. He is always ready to help our community in times of need, such as past floods.” She added, “In fact, I don’t think ‘no’ is in his vocabulary.”
Jeff Paul has selected Stray Haven to receive the $500 grant award. The William “Bill” Ransom III Award’s past honorees are Fred Daniels, Laura Spencer Eberly and Beth Harbst and a total of $2,000 has been directed to non-profits of their choosing.
The William “Bill” Ransom III Community Service Fund is an endowed fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, established by Mr. Ransom’s friends and colleagues and the Rotary Club of Waverly, where he was a longtime member.
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga (PA) and Tioga (N.Y.). Since 2002, the Community Foundation has built a strong reputation for helping individuals, families, corporations, and non-profit organizations achieve their charitable goals. Through its grant making, Community Foundation partners with non-profits to find solutions to the area’s most pressing issues. It is through this potent combination of its generous community members and organizations working hard at helping those who are less fortunate that the Community Foundation can fulfill its mission. The Community Foundation currently has $7 million in assets and manages over 100 funds. We can be reached at www.twintierscf.org or (570) 888-4759.
