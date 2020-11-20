TOWANDA – Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program awarded $500 to Towanda Area Education Foundation Corporation in support of their construction of an outdoor learning classroom.
The outdoor area will provide an opportunity for Towanda Area elementary school students to learn outdoors, social distance, and provide teachers with a location to help students develop a greater STEM foundation while following the current state guidelines.
This grant was awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, which funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years. The following areas of need were identified for 2020-2023: obesity, access to mental health providers, and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage.
