NEWARK VALLEY – The Tillers and Toilers Garden Club will be holding an ice cream social fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 3-5 p.m. The event will be held on the Village Green, Main and Park streets, in Newark Valley.

In the event of rain, the fundraiser will be held at the Railroad Depot located off Whig Street on Depot Street.

Cones, sundaes, cookie sandwiches and bottled water will be sold.

Funds raised will go to benefit public gardens in Newark Valley.

