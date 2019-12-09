Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community four times this week. She will visit Discover the World at 9 a.m. on the 9th of December. On Wednesday the 10th of December, Miss Jess will visit Head Start 3 at 10:15 a.m. and Head Start 2 on Dec. 11th at 9 a.m. On Dec. 12th, Miss Jess will visit Pre-K Counts at 9 a.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
I Survived Book Club will meet each month to discuss a selected title from the I Survived series, do a related craft or activity, eat some popcorn, and hand out the book for the next month. At our December meeting, we will discuss I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic, 1912. We will construct our own “boats” and test them to see if they sink or float. New book club members are welcome to join!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
Friday, Dec. 13th is Storytime with Santa at 10 and 11 a.m. Mellie the Therapy Dog will be joining us during Storytime as well! Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) will also be in attendance, giving out food from the party bus. There are no income requirements; however, you will need your I.D. and boxes/bags for your food!
On Saturday, Dec. 14th, we will be having a Storytime and Block Party starting at 10 a.m. Open to all ages!
We’ll see you soon at the library!
