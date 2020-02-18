WAVERLY – On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Waverly First Baptist Church will be showing the movie “Run the Race.”
This movie was co-produced by Tim Tebow. Against the backdrop of high school football and track, two brothers in a small southern town face escalating problems with two different world views, straining – but ultimately strengthening – the bonds of brotherhood.
Please join us at 4 p.m. for a time of gathering and snacks. The movie will start at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome for this free event.
