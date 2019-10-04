Datebooks
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be meeting Monday, Oct. 7 at noon at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. We will be doing Christmas crafts.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9 at noon at the First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre, for a complete ziti meal catered by the women of the church. Call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.