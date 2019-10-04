Datebooks

SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.

WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be meeting Monday, Oct. 7 at noon at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Bring a dish to pass and own table service. We will be doing Christmas crafts.

ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9 at noon at the First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre, for a complete ziti meal catered by the women of the church. Call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.

12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.

CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.

LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).

