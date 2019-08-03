WAVERLY – The annual used book sale at the Waverly United Methodist Church will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. This yearly sale is jointly sponsored by the Waverly Lions Club and the Waverly Methodist Men’s Club.
Proceeds from the sale will be equally divided between the Waverly Free Library and the Waverly Methodist Church Benevolence Fund.
If you have any books in good condition that you would like to donate for this sale, please contact Larry Parks at (607) 565-7321 or Jerry Besley at (607) 565-2810 or Dick Maslin at (607) 565-2315 or the church office at (607) 565-8650.
Please, no Reader’s Digest or encyclopedia sets.
