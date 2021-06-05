MANSFIELD – A total of 335 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students on the dean’s list are:
Angelina Barnhart of Waverly, N.Y.; Abigail Caccia of Sayre; Kaitlyn Cron of Sayre; Heidi Elston of Sayre; Sarah Felt of Sayre; Holly Green of Sayre; Krystal Henderson of Waverly; Cristin Hickey of Sayre; Cierra House of Sayre; Mackenzie Macumber of Waverly, N.Y.; Emily Rathbun of Ulster; Hailey Sargent of Nichols; Victoria Shipman of Nichols; Imari Vandyke of Sayre; Megan Wakefield of Athens; and Scott Woodring of Waverly, N.Y.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.