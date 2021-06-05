MANSFIELD – A total of 335 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Local students on the dean’s list are:

Angelina Barnhart of Waverly, N.Y.; Abigail Caccia of Sayre; Kaitlyn Cron of Sayre; Heidi Elston of Sayre; Sarah Felt of Sayre; Holly Green of Sayre; Krystal Henderson of Waverly; Cristin Hickey of Sayre; Cierra House of Sayre; Mackenzie Macumber of Waverly, N.Y.; Emily Rathbun of Ulster; Hailey Sargent of Nichols; Victoria Shipman of Nichols; Imari Vandyke of Sayre; Megan Wakefield of Athens; and Scott Woodring of Waverly, N.Y.

