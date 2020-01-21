CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Kate Suarez of Sayre was named to the Cedarville University dean’s honor list for the fall 2019 semester.
This recognition required Suarez to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
