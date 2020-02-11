Datebooks
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in Sayre High School cafeteria. Program by Dr. Bruce Oldfield on “Feldspar Mineral Group,” and its importance in making up more than 50 percent of the earth’s surface. Public invited. Regular meeting held after program. If school is canceled due to weather, meeting will be canceled.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held weekly on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
BURN SURVIVORS SUPPORT GROUP meets the second Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Union Corners Methodist Church, Towanda (from the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda, follow James Street up the hill about 3 miles, church is on left). The group is open to burn survivors and their caregivers.
