(Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a much deserved week off to celebrate her foster children becoming official members of the family. A warm congratulations to them!) – Kevin Williams
Kevin: The recipe this week comes from a column written by Gloria back in January 2019, here is an excerpt:
As I contemplated on what areas to fill you in on this week, I thought, “Well, there’s not much I enjoy more than writing about family life. In spite of the constant demands of motherhood, there really are more blessings than I could ever tell. Take 10-month-old Elijah, he’s just brimming with smiles, new accomplishments, and eight new teeth. Ya, even his whole rows of brand new teeth are a pure joy to me each day, not to mention his curly hair just like Daddy’s! You should have seen the show in our living room last night as Daddy got him to take his first steps! I’m really not sure who was the most delighted, Daddy or Elijah!”
Here is what Gloria had to say about the soup:
A family favorite during the winter months is a Comforting Ham and Cheese Soup. As a young girl I made this countless times for our large family. No two batches turned out the same. Your imagination will be the limit.
Classic Ham and Cheese Soup is also great right about now because so many of you will have leftover ham from your Easter meals. Just dice it up, pair with some potatoes, carrots, cheese, and spices and you have this “balanced meal in a bowl” as my Dad called it.
Kevin: “This soup, like many Amish favorites, is pretty versatile. I think if you wanted to add some peas or even some broccoli, why not? I’ve never heard of ham and broccoli soup, but why wouldn’t it work? So feel free to use your imagination a bit with the soup, I think it’s a good one and, of course, the Italian in me, I would have a big piece of crusty bread with this.
“We used shredded cheddar in this soup, I think probably ‘melting cheese’ means something more along the lines of Velveeta, but either works fine.”
Comforting Ham and Cheese Soup:
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup flour
4 cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
3/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 cup chopped onions
3/4 pound of ham, cubed
2 cups cooked potatoes
1 cup cooked carrots
1/2 pound melting cheese
Instructions:
Melt butter, keep heating until butter turns nice and brown. Stir in flour.
Add milk, seasonings, and onions, stirring well. Boil for two minutes.
Add ham, potatoes, and carrots and heat for 15 more minutes on medium heat.
Add cheese. Heat for another 5 minutes over medium heat, do not boil.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.