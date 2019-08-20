Chandler/Adams
Born to Nicole Chandler and Dustin Adams of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Owen Douglas, on Aug. 6, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Heinze
Born to Dominique and Benjamin Heinze of New Albany, a son, Reid Leroy, on Aug. 8, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Finan
Born to Summer and Joseph Finan of Troy, a daughter, Iris Starlene, on Aug. 8, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Manley
Born to Bethany Manley of Troy, a daughter, Alaya Lee, on Aug. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
