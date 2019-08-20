Sayre:
Sayre Public Library has recently mailed out letters for the annual Fund Drive. Thank you to everyone who has already donated – every dollar given helps the library provide our community with books, technology, and programming for children and adults. In case we missed you, there are fund drive envelopes available at the circulation desk. Stop by to update your account and make a donation in the library, or take an envelope with you to mail later.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, Aug. 20, Sayre Public Library’s Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. This month the group will be discussing the book, “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell,” by Robert Dugoni.
• Wednesday, Aug. 21, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week we will have a special guest reader, local author Maureen Wright. Wright is from Athens, Pa., and has authored nine picture books, including “Share, Big Bear, Share,” “Sneezy the Snowman,” and “Anna and the Tooth Fairy.”
• Thursday, Aug. 22, at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
• Thursday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “The Lager Queen of Minnesota,” by J. Ryan Stradal, “Summerlings,” by Lisa Howorth, “The Escape Room,” by Megan Goldin, and “Outfox,” by Sandra Brown.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
