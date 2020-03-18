OWEGO – In response to the Coronavirus pandemic and in order to keep our community safe and healthy, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, will be closed for the following effective Tuesday, March 17 until Monday, May 18:

• Activities including classes (i.e. painting, ceramics), recreational activities (i.e. Wii bowling, bridge), and wellness classes (i.e. Chair Yoga, Tai Chi).

• Congregate lunch.

• Countryside Community Center rentals.

Take-out lunch bags will be available for older adults (age 60-plus) Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center if needed. Please call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 with any questions.

Load comments