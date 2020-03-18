OWEGO – In response to the Coronavirus pandemic and in order to keep our community safe and healthy, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, will be closed for the following effective Tuesday, March 17 until Monday, May 18:
• Activities including classes (i.e. painting, ceramics), recreational activities (i.e. Wii bowling, bridge), and wellness classes (i.e. Chair Yoga, Tai Chi).
• Congregate lunch.
• Countryside Community Center rentals.
Take-out lunch bags will be available for older adults (age 60-plus) Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center if needed. Please call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.