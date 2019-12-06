TOWANDA — The “Pack the Bus” food drive organized by Towanda Elks collected over 750 food items for older adults in Bradford County through October and November. Participants and volunteers of the Towanda Active Living Center and staff of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (B/S/S/T AAA) thought the food drive was a great idea, so they banded together and added to the collection. B/S/S/T AAA distributed over 40 bags of food items to local older adults through Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday with more food deliveries to continue through December.
Towanda Elks and B/S/S/T AAA would like to thank Barb Napp for the use of her bus, and the generous local businesses that supported the effort: Arey’s Building Supply, Flynn Beverage, Finland’s Tavern, Community Cup, Sherwood Groves, and Jack Williams Garage.
Additional non-perishable food packages are available. Needy older adults in Bradford County are encouraged to call B/S/S/T AAA at 1-800-982-4346 to request a food care package.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
