Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Dec. 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes roast pork, mashed potatoes, squash, green bean casserole, sauerkraut and Christmas cookies for dessert. Served by the church’s Altar and Rosary Society.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Dec. 19 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Vanessa Roshak will be providing musical entertainment, playing the flute. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. All Bradford/Sullivan county seniors/retirees are invited to enjoy food, fellowship and fun.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY will be held Friday, Dec. 20 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meal and clothing giveaway held the third Friday of each month.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage across from the church).
SISTERS IN SOBRIETY (AA WOMEN’S) meets Thursdays from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
SAVE OUR SANITY (AL-ANON), 7 p.m. Fridays, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.
