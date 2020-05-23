HAWAII — Aaron Shipman’s parents Robin Darrow, along with Misty and Keith Shipman, are proud to announce that Aaron has completed his bachelor’s in tropical plant science with a minor in molecular cell biology and bimolecular science. The bachelor’s was received at the University of Hawaii at Hilo on the Big Island. All completed with honors.
The next leg of his graduate journey is on the Island of is on the island of Oahu at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in Honolulu where he will continue in the Tropical Plant Pathology Program in the Department of Plant and Environmental Protection Sciences. Aaron has also landed an assistantship working with a genetic scientist studying fusarium fungus which is the number one killer of bananas.
