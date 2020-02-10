KEUKA PARK, N.Y. – Dustin Patton, son of Daniel and Annette Patton and resident of East Smithfield, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Keuka College in Keuka Park.

Dustin, a sophomore, is studying Biology/Pre Medicine.

A Keuka College student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list.

