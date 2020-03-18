SAYRE – The Sayre Public Library wishes to announce the following memorials and recognitions received January and February 2020:
Given by the Desisti Family, in memory of Mary Desisti.
Given by Danna Rich-Collins and Michael Collins, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Danna Rich-Collins and Michael Collins, in memory of Marie Jennings.
Given by Danna Rich-Collins and Michael Collins, in memory of Dick and Sally Ganley.
Given by Tom and Joan Page, in memory of Dr. John Thomas.
Given by Richard and Phyllis Rynone, in memory of Edward James Connor.
Given by Mrs. Mary Frances Baker and family, in memory of Eleanor L. Cooley.
Given by Dr. Louis John and Valerie Angelo, in memory of Eleanor L. Cooley.
Given by Hilda L. Angelo, in memory of Eleanor L. Cooley.
Given by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Angelo, in memory of Eleanor L. Cooley.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Eleanor Cooley.
Given by Romana Bernatavitz, in memory of Eleanor Cooley.
Given by Irene and Joe Ciotti, in memory of Eleanor Cooley.
Given by Larry and Lillian Wolbert, in memory of Eleanor Cooley.
Given by Joseph and Vicki Ciotti, in memory of Eleanor Cooley.
Given by Cindy and Joe Yanuzzi, in memory of Jim Dolan.
Given by Ralph and Judy Yanuzzi, in memory of James J. Dolan.
Given by Angelo Yanuzzi, in memory of James J. Dolan.
Given by Elvera Yanuzzi, in memory of James J. Dolan.
Given by Tom and Joan Page, in memory of Jim Dolan.
Given by Natalie Smart, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by Jim and Judy Collins, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by David and Laura Rosenbloom, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by Gary Regan, in memory of Jim Dolan.
Given by Nancy Cain, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by Lee and Mary Ann Berrettini, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by Joseph and Linda Scopelliti, in memory of Jim Dolan.
Given by May Perry, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by May Perry, in memory of Don Campbell.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of James Twigg.
Given by Mr. and Mrs. Jack Nittinger, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by Constance Davis, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by Ted and Elizabeth Hinkle, in memory of Jim Dolan.
Given by Able2 Enhancing Potential, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by Bill Knowles, in memory of Jim Dolan.
Given by Katie Eckardt, in memory of Jim Dolan.
Given by the Noone Family, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by Joe and Ann Marie Thompson, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by Pamela Diehl, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by John and Jill Nittinger, in memory of Jim Dolan.
Given by Angelo Yanuzzi, in memory of John Wanamaker.
Given by Randy and Nancy Williams, in memory of Laura O’Connell.
Given by Matt and Ann Fennell, in memory of James Dolan.
Given by David B. Skerpon and Chris Baldrige, in memory of James Dolan.
