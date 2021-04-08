“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from the church’s large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, April 8 from 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of chicken and homemade biscuit, vegetable, coleslaw and dessert will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Pickup is from the church parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.