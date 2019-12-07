Datebooks
NORTH BARTON GRANGE will hold a Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the Grange, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. There will be crafts, games and refreshments. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will hold its First Sundays program on Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon at the library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Participants of all ages can make holiday crafts. Free and open to the public.
CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH will hold its 44th Annual Ladies’ Christmas Tea on Monday, Dec. 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Singing and message by Ingrid Semans – a mom, pastor’s wife and biblical counselor from Dundee, N.Y. After the message, a time of refreshments and fellowship. Evening will end with singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight. Admission is free. Call (570) 888-5324 to RSVP.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Dec. 9 from 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining time. Next dinner will be held Jan. 6, 2020.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB meeting on Dec. 2 has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 at noon at Beeman’s for their Christmas luncheon. Remember to bring a $10 gift to exchange and donations for the hat and glove collection.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its Christmas luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at noon at the Ulster Methodist Church. The church ladies will provide ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, drink and pies. Linda and Bob Lee will be the entertainment. Call Dick at (570) 888-3088 for your reservation. There will be a collection of canned goods for the food pantry and a collection for the heat program. We welcome new members to our group.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
