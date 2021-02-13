BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY in West Burlington will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

GIFT OF LIFE POP UP PANTRY (DRIVE THROUGH) will be held Sunday, Feb. 14, beginning at noon at Riverfront Park, Sayre. Boxes of food provided by Child Hunger Outreach Partners. Food distributed on a first come, first serve basis. In addition, information will be shared about organ donation and families whose lives have been impacted by this gift of life in our area. Due to COVID precautions, everyone is asked to please stay in their cars. Volunteers will be directing traffic and there will be specific traffic lanes in the park for this event. Hosted by Liz Terwilliger for Congress.

