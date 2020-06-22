CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University has announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Making the list from the Valley were Capria Marie Picco of Waverly, majoring in Biological Sciences; and Michael G. Walter of Athens, majoring in Mathematical Sciences.

Load comments