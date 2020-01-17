BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 1,900 students who were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list.

A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received will be named to the dean’s list.

Marina Savercool of Sayre, majoring in Early Childhood Education/Deaf Hard of Hearing, was named to the list.

Justin Boockoff of Athens, majoring in Art Studio B.A., was named to the list.

Amanda Gehman of Sayre, majoring in Mass Communication B.A., was named to the list.

Hannah Reid of Athens, majoring in Business Administration-Finance, was named to the list.

Kaeli Sutryk of Sayre, majoring in Accounting, was named to the list.

