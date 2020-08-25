WAVERLY — After a spring of virtual programming, Waverly REACH Youth Program concluded its five week in-person summer day camp on Aug. 14. Students celebrated with relays and by tie dying masks to prepare for the return to school. Program Coordinators Nick Soprano and Fred Kennedy spent many hours preparing for a safe and fun return to in-person programming.
During the five-week summer program students took part in enrichment programs learning about a variety of topics such as drones, art and finally getting to feel some amount of normalcy. Safety protocols were put in place to limit visitors, questionnaires, check temperatures daily, social distancing, cohorts and mask wearing by staff. The experience not only allowed youth to interact in a fun and safe environment, but prepared students and parents for what school may feel like. Preliminary surveys report that parents felt that safety was well executed and that they would feel comfortable sending their child to REACH this fall. Plans are in the works for Waverly REACH to take place in person this fall.
21st Century REACH
The REACH program is a partnership between School Districts, Cornell Cooperative Extension:4-H, BOCES and is funded through 21st Century Grant Funding. This partnership allows youth of specific grades to take part in tutoring and enrichment programs after-school and over the summer free of charge.
More information
For more information about 4-H in Chemung County or the Waverly REACH program please feel free to contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office of Chemung County. 607-734-4453.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.