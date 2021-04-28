Datebooks
WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study. The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month on Thursday, April 29 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the church’s large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY SUPPER will be held Thursday, April 29 from 4-5 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Menu will be hot dogs, macaroni salad and assorted desserts.
ORANGE HILL CEMETERY CLEANUP will be held Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, located on Ridge Road in Athens. Rain date is May 8. Bring your own rake and gloves.
TIOGA ARTS COUNCIL in Owego will temporarily close its office and gallery through Saturday, May 1 for some spring cleaning and office updates. If you want to pick up your Artfully SQUARED purchase, call (607) 687-0785 to schedule a pickup time.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.
