ATHENS – Athens Area High School students in art and ceramic classes recently submitted work in a very competitive art competition program. Some students were notified this week that they had received awards. The Scholastic Art Awards is the nation’s longest running (since 1923) and most prestigious art competition for high school students. Many famous artists and creatives received their first recognition in this program, including Andy Warhol and many others.
Our region includes many counties from New York and Pennsylvania. Every art teacher submits their best students’ work. The Arnot Art Museum typically receives around 1,000 entries and judges each piece to select 120 of the best to display in a special exhibit in their museum.
One Athens student received a Gold Key Award in Painting. Arin Rockwell’s painting, “Into the Light,” will now go on to be judged at the national level. Other students from Athens who received awards include:
Vegas Alfred – Silver Key, Ceramics and Glass; Lucas Aquilio – Silver Key, Art Portfolio; Lucas Aquilio – Honorable Mention, Drawing and Illustration; Lucas Aquilio – Honorable Mention, Ceramics and Glass; Lucas Aquilio – Silver Key, Comic Art; Pela Baglini – Honorable Mention, Ceramics and Glass; Summer Eldridge – Honorable Mention, Photography; Summer Eldridge – Honorable Mention, Photography; Emily Geib – Honorable Mention, Digital Art;
Chan Hirunsri – Honorable Mention, Art Portfolio; Chan Hirunsri – Honorable Mention, Photography; Chan Hirunsri – Honorable Mention, Photography; Chan Hirunsri – Honorable Mention, Photography; Kylie Jayne – Honorable Mention, Ceramics and Glass; Madelyn Jones – Honorable Mention, Painting; Emily King – Silver Key, Ceramics and Glass; Arin Rockwell – Honorable Mention, Painting; Arin Rockwell – Gold Key, Painting; Arin Rockwell – Honorable Mention, Drawing and Illustration; Ambrose Rosh – Honorable Mention, Drawing and Illustration; Kylie Stadtler – Honorable Mention, Digital Art; Sophia Volmar – Honorable Mention, Ceramics; and Phoebe Vondracek – Silver Key, Painting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.