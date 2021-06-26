Kirby Band

Pictured is The Kirby Band of Nichols, which will be kicking off the Concerts in the Park series at Hickories Park in Owego on June 30. Following the concert, fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m.

 Photo provided

OWEGO – Beginning on Wednesday, June 30, Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will kick off its six-part summer Concerts in the Park series. Every Wednesday night at Hickories Park in Owego, you can enjoy free live music.

On Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m., The Kirby Band of Nichols, will kick off our Concerts in the Park season and play music from big bands to the big screen. Stay after the concert for fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic. Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego. To learn more about The Kirby Band, go to www.kirbyband.com.

Additional concerts in the series are:

J Floyd and The Grave Sitters on July 7, from 7-9 p.m.

The JazzHappensBand on July 14, from 7-9 p.m.

Simmerin’ Stew on July 21, from 7-9 p.m.

The Nate Gross Band on July 28, from 7-9 p.m.

Unity Group on Aug. 4, from 7-9 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, all concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego. This decision will be made on the day of the event and posted on TAC’s email, website, and social media.

For more information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or call (607) 687-0785.

