OWEGO — Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, reopened under the NY State Phase 3 guidelines this week and welcomed delighted customers back to the Congregate Dining program.

Congregate Dining services are served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. As an alternative to Congregate Dining, “Grab and Go” lunch bags are available at the front door of the Countryside Community Center, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a/m/ to 12:30 p.m. until further notice.

Recreational activities remain closed. More information about the return of select recreational activities will be announced over the next few weeks.

In adherence to NYS health and safety protocols, plexiglass barriers, social distancing markers, and use of face masks have been put into place. Customers will be required to wear a face mask while visiting the Community Center unless seated at a table to eat. Detailed reopening plans are available for public view in our lobby or by calling 607-687-4120.

Load comments