The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:
Jacob Robert Horton of Wheat Ridge, Colo., to Georgina Perez of Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Brandon J. Wilcox of Canton to Samantha R. Palmer of Canton.
Cody May of Sayre to Victoria A. Chandler of Sayre.
William Eberlin Jr. of Towanda to Tanya C. Chilson of Towanda.
Jeffrey Wright of Athens to Stephany Wyatt of Athens.
Joshua McKerrow of Troy to Amber Hostettler of Troy.
Devon Franks of Gillett to Sara Antonetti of Chemung, N.Y.
Richard L. Korb of Factoryville to Suzanne T. Billings of Factoryville.
Darrin Butters of Athens to Abigail M. Kopatz of Athens.
Christopher Tiffany of Laceyville to Cristen F. Mosier of Ulster.
Cole D. Hiduk of Wyalusing to Emily A. Lykens of Wyalusing.
