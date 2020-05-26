Drs. Fisher receive degrees

PHILADELPHIA — Drs. Scott and Lauren Fisher recently graduated with degrees from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, respectively.
Scott Matthew Fisher received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 19.
Dr. Fisher graduated from Athens Area High School in 2011 and received his BS in General Science from Pennsylvania State University in 2015.
He is continuing his medical training in anesthesiology at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, Ill.
Lauren Will Fisher, Scott’s wife, daughter of John and Ruthann Will of West Grove, Pa., receiver her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree on May 18.
Dr. Fisher graduated from Avon Grove High School in 2011 and received her BS in Veterinary and Biological Sciences from Pennsylvania State University in 2015.
She has accepted a position at West Loop Veterinary Care, a small animal hospital in Chicago, Ill.
