EAST SMITHFIELD – On Sunday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m., Bev McCann and Friends will be in concert on the Green in East Smithfield. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the sanctuary of the Federated Church on the corner of Church and Main streets in East Smithfield.
The concert will consist of many vocal artists that appear on the “Music City Show” on RFD TV which is a Christian variety show featuring comedy, southern gospel, hymns, country gospel and bluegrass. One of the featured artists will be Jim Sheldon, aka The Positive Cowboy.
Bev McCann is the producer of the “Music City Show” on RFD TV. She is also a singer, songwriter, and musician. Her desire is to minister God’s love across the nation to those who are hurting from the pains of life; and to speak healing and God’s love into their lives.
Further information can be found at www.bevmccannandfriends.com.
A love offering will be collected to benefit the featured artists.
If you have any questions, please contact Bernie at (570) 596-3202.
