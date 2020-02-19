WAVERLY – A free community sing-along/play-along will be held Friday, Feb. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at The Red Door, Broad Street, Waverly. An open microphone session follows from 7-10 p.m.
This is the first of monthly Valley sing-alongs/play-alongs, each with a new theme and held at different Valley locations. All ages are welcome to attend, to listen and/or sing and play along with performers.
Lyrics will be provided. Musicians are invited bring instruments to accompany the singing. Organizers said that this is a 100-percent positive evening, with no agenda, no requirements; everyone who comes gets to pick a song (no soloing). The event is a way for people to get together and bond, with music.
The theme for this month’s songs is “Love.”
Coffee, soda and snacks will be available.
