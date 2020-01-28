Datebooks
BEGINNERS KNITTING CLUB will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. If you have yarn, crochet hooks or knitting needles, you can bring them, but if not, wait until after first class to buy any supplies. All levels of experience are welcome. Girls and boys in grades 7-12 are welcome to join. Bring patterns, pictures, knitting books, ideas and enthusiasm. Park in church parking lot across from the church on South Keystone Avenue; enter side door on Lincoln Street. For questions, call (570) 888-2683.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Baptism and Confirmation,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
COMMUNITY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP meets the last Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, in the fellowship hall. Light refreshments provided. Building is accessible with elevator. Parking available in church parking lot on Liberty Street.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
