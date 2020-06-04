PITTSFORD — Ethan Lane, son of Dan and Maggie Lane of Milan, Pa has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York. Lane is a sophomore who is a majoring in biochemistry and minoring in financial planning. He also was a starter for the varsity soccer team at Fisher while attaining his 4.0.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List at St. John Fisher College a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

For more information about St. John Fisher College, visit www.sjfc.edu.

