DELHI, N.Y. – SUNY Delhi is proud to recognize Meghan Cibulskis of Sayre for academic achievement and being named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Cibulskis is pursuing a degree in Nursing at the college.

The dean’s list is a recognition of students who enrolled in six or more credits and earned a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Load comments