CORNING – SUNY Corning Community College, as a recently selected partner agency of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, is proud to announce the opening of Baron Necessities, a community food pantry on the college’s Spencer Hill campus.
The pantry, which will serve students and is available to the community, is located on the ground floor of the Commons Building. It opened Feb. 1 with hours of operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 2-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. People will be asked to bring their own bags, with a suggested limit of two bags per week. The pantry will offer clothing items as well.
“In speaking with our students, we learned that their existing challenges with food insecurity have only increased during the COVID pandemic,” notes Dr. William Mullaney, SUNY CCC President. “The opening of Baron Necessities will be a tremendous benefit to them and to members of the community. The college is proud to partner with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to provide this vital service to those in need.”
Purchases for the food pantry, including refrigerators, freezers and shelving units, were made possible through a generous donation by Dr. Polly Chu, a trustee from the college’s Regional Board of Trustees, and her husband, William B. Mattingly III.
Due to ongoing COVID precautions, all community members must follow the current visitor policy before accessing the food pantry. The full Restarting Campus Operations and COVID-19 testing for Surveillance plan is available on the college website.
Curbside pickup will be available, due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Arrangements can be made by calling the college’s Office of Student Life at (607) 962-9002 or by emailing studentlife@corning-cc.edu.
A grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.