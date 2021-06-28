SAYRE – The Needhams will be performing in concert on Thursday, July 1 at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre PA
The Needhams are comprised of Dave Needham, his sister Diane, and her husband, Steve Mummert. The story begins a generation earlier with Dave and Diane’s parents, David and Eileen Needham. Patriarch David Needham spent his early music career in New England playing with the likes of Lefty Frizzell and Marty Robbins before marrying his wife Eileen and moving to Genesee County in New York. The couple was part of a local country group, The Genesee Sweethearts. God called them to Christian music, and once their children Dave and Diane were able to stand in front of a microphone and learned their instruments, the family began touring throughout the Northeast. David and Eileen moved to Tennessee in 1994, rejoining Dave as a trio in 1997. Today, David and Eileen reside in Tennessee and continue to work behind the scenes for the Needhams.
Son, Dave, joined the Dixie Melody Boys as a vocalist and bassist in 1993. When touring with them, Dave was nominated for the Singing News Horizon Individual Award, and received respect for his songwriting. His return to family harmony roots marks the beginning of The Needhams as they are today. Dave owns and manages the group, playing bass guitar, singing and acting as emcee, and continuing as a writer and producer for The Needhams as well as other artists in Nashville.
Daughter Diane was introduced to audiences at the age of 2 in LeRoy, N.Y., theater. Harmony was natural for the siblings, and adding Diane as drummer to Dave’s bass guitar rounded out the band with David and Eileen playing guitars. Diane attended Roberts Wesleyan University in North Chili, N.Y., and met drummer, Steve Mummert, in Pennsylvania, where they moved after they wed. Diane honed her songwriting skills and played guitar with Steve’s group until the couple joined The Needhams. A prolific writer, Diane pens songs for The Needhams and other artists, and adds her mandolin and vocal to the pristine family harmony.
Steve Mummert is a Pennsylvania native who began drumming for his family’s group at the age of 12. His parents asked him to add his voice to their group when he turned 18, and their band toured the Mid-Atlantic region extensively. He met Diane at a music conference in 1992 and their whirlwind romance found her added to his family by the middle of 1993. In 1999, Steve approached Dave about joining The Needhams, and now Steve is the road manager for the band as well as drummer and vocalist.
A rich history of family harmony and their personal faith in Jesus Christ have brought The Needhams to where they are today. Ultimately, it is their goal to glorify God, encourage fellow believers, and share the gospel. The Needhams have shared their talents with our community and church many times. Their performance is always fresh, entertaining, and inspirational. Admission is free. A love offering will be received for The Needhams.
Visit theneedhams.com for more information. Seating will be arranged for social distancing. Call (570) 888-2683 for further information about the concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.