TOWANDA – Your seemingly ordinary neighbor may surprise you. Glen Campbell, one local older adult served by B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc., has a range of talents and an interesting past you might not expect. Carolyn Pendrell, Volunteer Coordinator for Tioga County, recently sat down with Glen and here shares his story of a life well-lived.
Glen worked at Yellowstone National Park for a time, and proudly displays his diplomas in Conservation, Advanced Wildlife, and Park Management. During the 1940s and ‘50s, Glen was putting his skills to use for the Forestry Service here in Pennsylvania. Glen enjoys sharing his love of nature and the outdoors with his love for art as shown in the mural he painted on his garage. Not only an artist, Glen is also a poet and a musician. If Glen looks familiar, you might recognize him from his singing collaborations with several local bands.
Another career Glen looks back on was his time as a long-distance truck driver. He loved working for Monty Hall and the crew from the popular show “Let’s Make a Deal!” In the late ‘60s, Glen hauled a NASA moon shot display to Mexico City, and he was honored in 1975 when he was named “Driver of the Year.”
Besides being well-educated and well-traveled, Glen has always kept in shape physically. Before World War II, he had been a boxer and was known to play a mean second base. Healthy living just comes naturally to Glen, and it has served him well as he enjoys his retirement. Today he is pleased to do all his own cooking and cleaning in his pleasantly comfortable home.
Glen is known for stepping up to help out anyone in need, and being a good friend to many people. Glen is indeed an exceptional member of our community with more than just a few interesting stories to tell.
B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is honored to serve Glen and others like him in the community. The supportive services offered by B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. can help aging adults live comfortably and independently in their homes. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way, serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County.
