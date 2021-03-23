CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, March 23 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, instead of held at Epiphany School. Faith-reinforcing Jeopardy game on subjects covered this year in our classes. Presenter will be Toni Ballenstedt. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.

