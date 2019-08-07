Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Meal includes ham, potato salad, vegetable, applesauce, bread, dessert and beverage. Hosted by AUMC Women.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Small supply of basic groceries available. Must be resident of Athens or Sayre school districts to be eligible. Registration during pantry hours; I.D. required for all clients.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its picnic luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at noon at Sayre American Legion Post 283 pavilion, Cayuta Street, Sayre. Bring dish to pass, your own table service and drink. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. Tina Pickett will be our guest speaker. Call Dick Biery for reservations at (570) 888-3088.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has a site serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
