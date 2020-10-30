SAYRE – The Boy Scouts of America Five Rivers council holds its annual “Scouting for Food” as a way of giving back to the community by helping those in need. This year, changes are being made with the collection.
This year, Scouts will not be handing out bags. Instead, they will be placing a sticky note on everyone’s doors. This note will give all the information about how the homeowner can place non-perishable food items out the following week for collection. The dates for this event are as follows:
Distribution of the sticky notes will be on Saturday, Nov. 7. Food pickup will be Saturday, Nov. 14.
The “Scouting for Food” drive is sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets. Anyone who wishes can stop by their local Tops to purchase and donate non-perishable items for the drive.
All food collected during “Scouting for Food” will go directly to food pantries in the community help feed the needy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.