ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Bob Urban of Waverly was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday evening bridge game held on June 24 in Athens Township. Pam Stanfield of Waverly finished in second place. Ram Sharma of Sayre finished in third place.
Chuck Campbell of Ulster and Martha Lasley of Newfield, N.Y., were tied for first place at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon individual bridge game held on June 25 in Athens Township. Tied for third place were Donna Detrick of Sayre and Jeffrey Dann of Athens Township.
The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township, offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or e-mail ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for information or free beginners’ lessons.
