FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Monday, April 19 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken, dressing and gravy, baked corn, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing to pick up dinners for family members not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small quantity of food will be available.

BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

Load comments