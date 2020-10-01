West Burlington Township – Join the Mt. Pisgah State Park Environmental Education Specialist for a guided walk on releasing hard and soft mast producing trees, shrubs, and vines for wildlife food sources. A special focus will be on the park’s abundant wild apple trees. The program will be held on Sunday, October 4, at 1:00.
This program will last approximately 1 hour and will be held rain or shine. Please wear appropriate footwear. Masks and pre-registration are required for this free program. Please register by calling the park office at 570-297-2734. Participation is limited. Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting.
