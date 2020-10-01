West Burlington Township – Join the Mt. Pisgah State Park Environmental Education Specialist for a guided walk on releasing hard and soft mast producing trees, shrubs, and vines for wildlife food sources. A special focus will be on the park’s abundant wild apple trees. The program will be held on Sunday, October 4, at 1:00.

This program will last approximately 1 hour and will be held rain or shine. Please wear appropriate footwear. Masks and pre-registration are required for this free program. Please register by calling the park office at 570-297-2734. Participation is limited. Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Load comments