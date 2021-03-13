FREE TAKEOUT DINNER will be held Monday, March 15 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef stew on biscuit, cabbage salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. Anyone wishing dinners for family members not in attendance may show up at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food is available at the dinner. Check The Salvation Army Facebook page and WATS in case of a closing.

